Call of Duty: Modern Warfare DLC Proceeds Pledged to Help Australian Bushfire Relief

Infinity Ward and Activision have announced that the companies will officially be supporting Australian bushfire relief. How, you might ask? By donating net proceeds of the Outback DLC pack — renamed to the Outback Relief pack — across all platforms. The exact details of this donation are currently unclear, but it’s still liable to be a not-insignificant donation given the game’s popularity and the fact that the pack equates out to about $20 in digital currency.

“As part of our efforts to help provide relief toward the devastating bushfires in Australia, we’re donating 100% of Activision’s net proceeds from each purchase of the ‘Outback’ pack, which we’ve re-named the Outback Relief pack, across all platforms through January 31st,” Infinity Ward announced yesterday. “If you’ve already purchased the Outback pack, thank you. Your purchase will count toward donation.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you’re somehow unfamiliar with what’s currently happening in Australia, the short version is that it’s been an unusual devastating season for wildfires thanks in part to prolonged heat and drought, with climate change being a significant factor. Donating the proceeds of the DLC pack has actually previously been suggested by the very active Call of Duty community online, specifically on Reddit. The DLC pack is relatively new, and given its theme and the current predicament in Australia, the timing all seems to have come together to make a perfect storm. Regardless of how Infinity Ward and Activision came up with the idea, it’s here and in effect until the end of the month.

Our thoughts go out to all those affected by the bushfires in Australia. 100% of Activision’s net proceeds from previous & future purchases of the Outback Relief pack through Jan 31 will be donated to help provide aid towards the devastating fires. #AustraliaBushfires pic.twitter.com/uuGMO5niom — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) January 11, 2020

What do you think of the news that Infinity Ward and Activision will donate net proceeds of the Outback Relief Pack? Does this knowledge make your more likely to pick it up? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

The newest version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular first-person shooter right here.