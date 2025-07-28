Call of Duty Is Dropping a Huge Update for MW2 and MW3

Call of Duty just announced it is dropping a pretty big update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III. The Call of Duty series isn’t one to continue supporting old games in the series. There are some exceptions to this, but it’s generally accepted that once a new Call of Duty comes out, you shouldn’t expect anything super significant when it comes to older titles in the series. Some Call of Duty fans discovered this recently when Call of Duty: WWII came to Xbox Game Pass and was overrun with hackers on PC. The game had to be taken offline as hackers were taking remote control of players’ machines and shutting down them down.

Of course, given the rate at which Call of Duty games release and the amount of manpower it takes to even get them in the hands of players, it’s not a surprise that there’s not a lot of resources left over to support older Call of Duty games. However, fans recently were surprised to learn that Call of Duty may be making an update that they’ve been begging to see for years now and it appears that it will finally happen this week.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Modern Warfare III Will Drop COD HQ This Week

call of duty: modern warfare iii

Call of Duty has announced that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III are both getting updates on July 29th at 9am PT which will separate them from COD HQ and make them standalone downloads. COD HQ is a central hub app that has multiple Call of Duty games in it and each game is essentially a downloadable add-on for that app. However, COD HQ has been heavily criticized for taking up tons of storage space, creating performance issues and bugs, and even leading to leaks for future Call of Duty games.

“On July 29 at 9am PT, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III will be moved from the main Call of Duty install and become standalone downloads,” reads a tweet from an official Call of Duty account. “Beginning tomorrow, MWII or MWIII owners can access them directly after redownloading each title. Legacy content related to MWII and MWIII modes within the main Call of Duty install will be automatically removed on August 7 to free up storage space.”

This is a huge win for fans and hopefully, it can lead to COD HQ being discontinued in the future in favor of standalone Call of Duty games again. However, the reality is this is probably being done to create some sort of space for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 which is rumored to release this November. Perhaps there’s a future where COD HQ can be improved if not removed entirely, but at the very least, it’s good to see some older Call of Duty games being unshackled from the hub app.

What do you think of this new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Modern Warfare III update? Let me know in the comments down below.