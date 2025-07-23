Call of Duty Will Reportedly Drop Controversial Feature for Select Games

Call of Duty is reportedly shedding one of its most dreaded features. Call of Duty has thrived off of its ability to ship new blockbuster games every single fall without fail. No other major gaming franchise is doing that outside of sports games, which operate under totally different circumstances. The Call of Duty factory is a well oiled machine comprised of many studios all working together to get games out the door every single year. Of course, some are far better than others, but generally speaking, it delivers a lot of content that is pretty satisfying each and every year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, fans have been upset in recent years over how Call of Duty is rolling things out. On top of still releasing Call of Duty games for last-gen consoles, players have become annoyed by how interconnected all of the games are via a hub app known as Call of Duty HQ. Each Call of Duty game used to be its own app, but now they’re all basically DLC files to one central application. While an interesting idea on paper, players have grown to dislike it as it bogs all of the games down.

It requires players to spend extra time in menus and created unnecessary complexity with some also chalking up bugs and performance issues to the app’s existence. Although you can select which games and even which modes are downloaded, some have also accused the app of taking up extra space in their storage due to updates.

Everything is running through Call of Duty HQ and it has even seemingly resulted in leaks for future games. With that said, it looks some Call of Duty games will be unshackled from Call of Duty HQ soon. As reported by CharlieIntel, it seems like Activision is preparing to make Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III standalone titles that will have their own apps, separate from Call of Duty HQ. An update for both games and individual listings have been discovered in the backend, though nothing has been made official yet.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Modern Warfare III should be separated from Call of Duty HQ app soon.



New updates for both of the games, including separate listings, have appeared in the PlayStation Store backend, per @PlayStationSize pic.twitter.com/v50Lo38b93 — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) July 19, 2025

Additionally, earlier this month, Call of Duty dataminers found a message in the files of the game that confirmed this change: “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II are now available outside of the main Call of Duty install. If you’re currently playing those titles, redownload to access them directly going forward.”

As of right now, we’ll just have to wait and see what happens, but it would suggest that this change is coming imminently. It’s unclear if Call of Duty HQ as a whole will be shuttered for future titles like Call of Duty: Black Ops 7. This change likely won’t make huge waves since it’s for older Call of Duty titles, but it does suggest that fans are being heard.