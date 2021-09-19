Call of Duty: Vanguard Leaker Reveals Return of Two Fan-Favorite Maps

A new Call of Duty: Vanguard report has possibly leaked the return of two fan-favorite maps. The report comes the way of prominent Call of Duty insider and leaker, Tom Henderson, who recently took to Twitter to relay word of two maps Vanguard will have when it releases on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X this November.

One of these maps is Shipment, the series’ smallest map to date and one of its most popular. As you may know, the map debuted all the way back with Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, and has since featured in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered, Call of Duty Mobile, and 2018’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

The other map relayed by Henderson is Sub Pens, another popular map introduced with Call of Duty: World at War via Map Pack 2, aka it was a DLC map. Like Shipment, Sub Pens is a very small map, but unlike Shipment, we haven’t seen it in a while. In fact, we haven’t seen it since Call of Duty: World at War.

https://twitter.com/_Tom_Henderson_/status/1438805700101218309

For now, take all of this with a grain of salt. While the source in question has proven reliable and reputable on numerous occasions, Henderson has also been wrong in the past. And this is just the nature of reporting on unofficial information, which is why it all needs to be taken with a grain of salt. Even if this information is accurate, it’s incomplete and subject to change.

At the moment of publishing, neither Sledgehammer Games nor Acvtivison have commented on Henderson’s latest Call of Duty: Vanguard report. Seeming they haven’t commented on any of his previous reports, we don’t suspect this will change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more coverage on Call of Duty, click here.