Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 First Details Reportedly Revealed

The first details on Call of Duty 2022 have reportedly been revealed, and according to these details, next year’s COD will be Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, a sequel to 2019’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, a reboot of Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare. This bit of information isn’t new. While none of this has been confirmed, this new report isn’t the first to mention that next year’s installment is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. We’ve heard as much through the grapevine as well. That said, what the report does have are a few details on the game, which is presumably in development for PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

The report comes the way of VGC, who claims that — “according to people with knowledge of Activision’s plans” — the sequel and next year’s installment will include a campaign involving US special forces fighting in a covert war against Columbian drug cartels, which is subject matter that’s been explored by many video games, but not so much by Call of Duty.

Unfortunately, this is more or less all the report divulges, however, it does note that the project is codenamed Cortez, which, if true, is likely a reference to the 1994 Harriso Ford movie Clear and Present Danger, which starred an anatgonist named Colonel Felix Cortez.

All of that said, for now, take everything here with a grain of salt. While the source in question has proven reliable and repubable on multiple occasions in the past, it doesn’t negate the fact taht everything you just read is unofficial and subject to change.

At the moment of publsihing, neither Activision nor Infinity Ward — the two implciated parties — have provided any type of comment on any of this, Typically both refrain from commenting on rumors, reports, leaks, and anything of the speculeative and unofficial variety. In other words, don’t expect this to change, but it for some reason it does, we will let you know what they had to say. In the meantime, for more coverage on all things Call of Duty, click here.