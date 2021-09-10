Call of Duty: Vanguard Fans Unhappy Over Controversial Gameplay Feature

Going into its release, there’s a considerable amount of hype and anticipation for Call of Duty: Vanguard from PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S gamers, akin to the hype and anticipation 2019’s Modern Warfare generated before its release. That said, while developer Sledgehammer Games has been showing and saying all of the right things, a new report has COD fans pushing back on this hype. According to a prominent Call of Duty insider and leaker, there’s a perk in the game called “Radar” that makes it so enemies appear on the mini-map if they fire an unsilenced weapon. In other words, the classic COD mini-map is locked behind a perk.

The report comes the way of MW2 OG, who unfortunately doesn’t divulge much else, but what is divulged is enough to have COD fans feeling feelings that range from disappointed to irate, or at least some fans of the first-person shooter series.

If you haven’t see COD fans talking about this, it’s probably because much of ire towards the game right now has been aimed at SBMM and the three-second spawn delay. That said, you can still find plenty talking about it, and most of this chatter is negative.

“In my opinion, this is a terrible idea,” writes streamer KRNG ProReborn over on Twitter of the feature. “It’s going to be the most popular perk in the game for obvious reasons. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. COD has been on top for 10-plus years. Just don’t understand why we need to stray away further from some of the key parts of its identity.”

“But why? Why couldn’t they just make the minimap normal,” writes another fan. “Does a dev’s feelings get hurt every time a red dot shows up on the minimap?”

As you will know, this isn’t the first time the series has experimented with the mini-map, and every time it has done it, it hasn’t gone down well. In other words, don’t be surprised if this is reverted, assuming it’s true, to begin with.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is set to release worldwide on November 5, 2021 via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on Vanguard and all things COD, click here.