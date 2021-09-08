Call of Duty: Warzone Reveals Size of New Vanguard Map

Call of Duty: Warzone players got their very first look at the game’s new map that’ll arrive later this year after Call of Duty: Vanguard releases, and now, we know a bit more about this map. Known now only as the “Pacific Map,” it’s made out to be something much different from the Verdansk that players know now. Raven Software has hinted at the size of the map, however, but suggesting that it’ll be about as big as the Verdansk map currently is.

The latest intel on the Pacific Map came from Activision and Raven Software following the Multiplayer reveal of Vanguard from this week. As indicated previously, Raven Software will be leading the development on Warzone once more while Sledgehammer Games heads up the Multiplayer mode in Vanguard and Treyarch Studios takes the lead on the Zombies mode.

Though the details pertaining to the new Warzone map were brief, they hinted at some of the new visual we’ll see as well as the general size of the map.

“Visually, Warzone’s Pacific map will be a change of pace from the war-torn environment of Verdansk to something that is more vibrant and alive… and something with plenty of secrets hidden within its beauty,” a preview of the new Warzone map said. “There are also plans for continuous and fresh experiences throughout your time in the Pacific. The island is roughly the size of Verdansk and built based on learnings from the community over nearly two years. The result is a fun and incredibly compelling gameplay space with numerous points of interest to explore and an exceptional depth of combat potential.”

For those who are looking forward to a new Warzone map but aren’t necessarily looking forward to it being plagued by cheaters, you may be in luck. Raven Software reiterated in the post that the game will get a new anti-cheat system for the PC platform when the new map releases, one that’ll hopefully stamp out cheaters even more.

“In addition, as previously confirmed, Warzone’s Pacific map will launch with a brand-new, multifaceted anti-cheat system for PC,” the blog post said. “Raven is currently putting the system through its final paces and comprehensively testing it, so we are excited to have it ready on day one when the new Warzone experience releases.”

Call of Duty: Warzone’s map is scheduled to release this year right around the launch of Call of Duty: Vanguard.