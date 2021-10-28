New Call of Duty: Vanguard, Warzone Roadmap Revealed

Activision and Treyarch revealed a ton of new info about Call of Duty: Vanguard this week to give players an idea of what they’ll see when the game launches and during the first season of content. This info came partially in the form of a roadmap that showed off the Day 1 content available in Vanguard, the pre-season content coming to both Vanguard and Warzone, and the first season of content that’ll come to both games, too.

That roadmap can be seen below to give an overview of what’s coming. Some of it we already knew about such as the Campaign, Multiplayer, and Zombies components of vanguard. It was also revealed this week that the Shipment map will be redone for Vanguard and will be part of the pre-season content along with the “Last Days of Verdansk” event for Warzone.

https://twitter.com/CallofDuty/status/1453782611248091136

After the game itself launches, Season One will officially begin on December 2nd. This’ll include content like new maps and modes, more weapons, and Zombies updates which will all be released then. For Warzone players, the launch of the first full season of Vanguard integration means the new Caldera map, a redone version of Rebirth Island, Vanguard Royale and more vehicles, and, of course, the traditional battle royale experience present in Warzone.

“Fan-favorite Multiplayer Map Shipment leads the charge during the Preseason,” Activision said about the new content before and during the launch of Season One. “Then ready yourself for Vanguard’s full integration with Warzone, commencing when Season One launches across both games on December 2. This massive season features a new Battle Pass, new iconic WWII weapons, Multiplayer maps and more. Season One is also the time to load up, drop in, and explore the brand-new Warzone map based in the Pacific: an entirely new island called Caldera.”

While the Vanguard integration will be free for all Warzone players when it releases even if you don’t buy the next Call of Duty game, those who own Vanguard will get a first look at the new experience. The integration will also mark the release of the new anti-cheat system.

“Vanguard players get new Multiplayer maps, 24 hours of exclusive access to Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific and more to kick off Season One,” Activision said. “All players can enjoy a new Battle Pass system and two free functional weapons. Plus: RICOCHET Anti-Cheat’s driver begins its rollout in Warzone.”

Call of Duty: Warzone is scheduled to release on November 5th.