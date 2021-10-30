Call of Duty: Vanguard Reveals First Look at Returning World at War Map

Call of Duty: Vanguard will feature plenty of new maps when it launches in November, but it’ll also have some redone versions of older Call of Duty maps, too. One of those maps is Dome, a classic, fan-favorite battleground from Treyarch’s Call of Duty: World at War. With the reveal of a roadmap and more this week by Activision, we’ve now gotten our first look at the new version of Dome that’ll be present in Vanguard as part of the game’s Multiplayer component.

Activision and Sledgehammer Games revealed the first look at Dome this week with the image below showing off the artwork for the map. A brief description of the map provided more context for those who are less familiar with World at War, but those who played the game often will have no problem recalling the close-quarters fights that took place inside this building.

“Dome: After heavy damage to the Reichstag Building in Berlin, Allied forces storm the bombed-out structure while Axis stand their grounds,” an overview of the map said. “This small-sized asymmetrical arena is a reimagining of Treyarch’s iconic World at War map.”

This Dome map is of course just one of several that’ll be in Vanguard at launch. The game will launch with 16 maps in total, each of which can be seen listed below.

Call of Duty: Vanguard Launch Maps

Battle of Berlin

Bocage

Castle

Das Haus

Decoy

Demyansk

Desert Siege

Dome

Eagle’s Nest

Gavutu

Hotel Royale

Numa Numa

Oasis

Red Star

Sub Pens

Tuscan

While these maps will be present when the game launches, there will be more to come not long afterwards. The game’s first season – and the Season One of Vanguard integration in Call of Duty: Warzone, too – starts in December and will bring new Multiplayer maps as well as additional content.

“Starting on December 2, Vanguard players can expect three new Multiplayer Maps, three unique Operators, new Zombies content & features like additional Covenants, a new Objective, fresh Challenges, new weapons, and more,” the announcements said. “Plus, this season marks the first Battle Pass system across Vanguard and Warzone, where up to 100 Tiers of items – including a selection of free Weapon Blueprints, cosmetic content, and two functional weapons – are yours to unlock.”

Call of Duty: Vanguard is scheduled to release on November 5th.