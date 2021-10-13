Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies Teaser Trailer Released Ahead of Full Reveal

Activision is set to pull back the curtain tomorrow on Call of Duty: Vanguard‘s Zombies mode, but the publisher decided to release a short teaser trailer one day early! The teaser centers on a Nazi officer that seems to have allied himself with a demon to raise the dead. The teaser lasts just a few short seconds, but we can see an army of the undead rising from the snow, as the officer gloats maniacally. The whole thing is set to Billy Eilish’s “Bury a Friend,” and it does a nice job building hype for the upcoming release!

The teaser can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/CallofDuty/status/1448319270048440324

Zombies mode in Call of Duty: Vanguard will continue the Dark Aether saga that started with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. While Sledgehammer Games is predominantly handling development on Vanguard, Zombies mode is being developed by Treyarch. Having the same developer continuing with the mode should ensure that the continuity is maintained, and the mode has a similar feel. Unfortunately, further details are fairly slim at this point, but we’ll likely know much more about the mode tomorrow at 8 a.m. PT, when the full trailer is revealed. Readers hoping to tune in for the event live can do so right here.

While reception to the teaser seems mostly strong on social media, there are a lot of Call of Duty fans worried that the franchise’s yearly releases are getting to be a bit too much. Activision has shifted a lot of its teams to working on different elements of each game, but some fans are understandably concerned that the rush to release a new series entry each year will eventually catch up with the publisher. So far, Call of Duty: Vanguard looks strong, but we’ll get to see what reception is like in just a few weeks!

Call of Duty: Vanguard is set to release November 5th on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to Call of Duty: Vanguard? What do you want to see in Zombies mode? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!