Call of Duty 2020 Leak Reveals When First Trailer Will Drop

According to a new report, Activision is currently planning to reveal the next Call of Duty game quite soon. The report comes way of prominent Call of Duty insider and leaker The Gaming Revolution, who has proven reliable with countless scoops pertaining to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Call of Duty: Warzone, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered. According to The Gaming Revolution -- and other well known Call of Duty leakers -- Activision will reveal this year's installment next month, which lines up with the reveal timing of previous entries in the popular and long-running first-person shooter series.

Interestingly, the game was going to be revealed this month, or at least that's what the new report alleges. However, the coronavirus pandemic has delayed these plans, and now the game will be revealed in May. That said, it sounds like Activision may use the popular Call of Duty: Warzone to start teasing the game before this. As you may remember, it did this with Warzone, but whilst using Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

Injecting some validity to these claims is the fact that Long Sensation -- an equally prominent Call of Duty leaker -- also seem to tease that the reveal of a Vietnam-set Call of Duty will happen in May.

The scoop doesn't end here though. It's also noted that the game's development is actually being split across two Call of Duty teams. The campaign is reportedly being handled by Treyarch, while the multiplayer is tackled by Sledgehammer Games.

Of course, all of this information should be taken with a grain of salt. Not only is nothing here official, but even if it's all correct, it's also subject to change. That said, every source mentioned above is typically quite reliable.

