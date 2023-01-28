Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Leak Teases Return of Blackout

Call of Duty is reportedly considering bringing back Blackout, the series' first battle royale mode. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 was a pretty untraditional Call of Duty game. It continued the hero shooter formula from Black Ops 3, but largely dropped the advanced movement. It completely cut out the campaign, despite having had one at one point. Perhaps most notably, it also included a battle royale mode known as Blackout. The mode was a fairly interesting attempt at the then fairly new genre, but it didn't catch on for a variety of reasons. The competition was a bit better at creating a deeper experience, Blackout didn't get a ton of support, and a lot of people just jumped off of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 pretty quickly.

This then led to Infinity Ward creating Call of Duty: Warzone which became a massive success that led to years of support and one of the most popular battle royale games out there. Now, according to CharlieIntel, Activision is surveying fans and asking what they want to see. On one of the questions, fans were asked what map they'd prefer to see in the next big Call of Duty: Warzone update. Among the options included a brand new map, the original Verdansk map, Verdansk '84, Caldera, and perhaps most surprisingly, the Blackout map. Given Blackout has more of a cult following and was also made by a completely different developer, it's interesting to see this even as an option. However, the Blackout map may work really well with the Warzone mechanics.

Activision is sending out a new survey asking people what they think the next Warzone map should be, and it includes remasters of old Warzone maps as options. Does not confirm any potential returns, at this point. pic.twitter.com/gy4tN3rYDh — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) January 28, 2023

Of course, this is just a survey, so it doesn't mean anything is going to happen. However, it's still interesting that it was bounced around enough by the studio to consider putting it in a survey. Whether or not it ever comes to fruition remains to be seen, but it seems evident that there are plans to add another Warzone map in the imminent future.

What maps would you like to see in Call of Duty: Warzone 2? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.