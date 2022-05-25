Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Map Leaks Online

✖

The Call of Duty: Warzone 2 map has potentially leaked online, or at least a drawing of it. The leak comes courtesy of Tom Henderson, a prominent Call of Duty leaker and insider. As you would expect, the map is comprised of land, mountains, ocean, and rivers. In other words, it has everything players would hope from a battle royale map, though it looks like the ocean will play a minor role in the map's dynamics. And of course, there will also be a "modern city" to provide that proper urban warfare as well.

If the leak is accurate -- and there's no reason to assume it isn't -- then the map will be partially composed of fan-favorite Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer maps, which isn't very surprising considering that this year's COD is going to be Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, a reboot of MW2 and a follow-up to 2019's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

Below, you can check out the leak for yourself:

Voici un croquis de la supposée map de #Warzone 2 publié par @_Tom_Henderson_ 👀 pic.twitter.com/GVDngQ9mCd — CoDQG 🇫🇷 – Call of Duty FR (@CoDQG_) May 25, 2022

Interestingly, the report adds that the game will add swimming, something the current iteration of Call of Duty: Warzone does not have. That said, with the amount of water featured on the map, it makes sense Raven Software wants to give players another way to navigate these parts of the map other than via boats.

For now, take this leak with a grain of salt. While Henderson has an excellent track record when it comes to Call of Duty, it doesn't mean this is official. Further, even if it's accurate, it's also subject to change. However, at this point in development, it's unlikely major changes will be made to the map of the game so if this is accurate it will likely remain mostly, if not entirely, accurate.

At the moment of publishing, neither Raven Software nor Activision nor any individual at either has commented on this leak. We don't expect this to change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the article with everything you need to know.

