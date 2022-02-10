Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Reveal Teased by Insider

A notable Call of Duty insider has teased that the reveal of a sequel to Call of Duty: Warzone could be coming about very soon. Within recent weeks, news has started to circle that Activision is planning a full-blown follow-up to its Call of Duty battle royale title. And while it stood to reason that this sequel likely wouldn’t be unveiled for quite some time, new information has now suggested that we could learn more about the title as soon as tomorrow.

In a series of multiple tweets this afternoon, insider Tom Henderson revealed that multiple content creators around the world were briefed by Activision today about the existence of Call of Duty: Warzone 2. Details about what was told to these influencers is somewhat sparse, but Henderson went on to note that the embargo for this information will come up “tomorrow.” As such, it sounds like Activision could be planning to formally announce that Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is in the works to the general public.

The embargo for Warzone 2 releases tomorrow.



At this point in time, it’s hard to know what Activision could look to divulge about Warzone 2 in the near future. Based on what we have heard already, this new version of the game won’t end up actually releasing until some point in 2023. Furthermore, it might also be exclusive to current-gen platforms with PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC. Supposedly, Activision hasn’t committed to a release for specific platforms just yet with Warzone 2, but we should learn more in the future.

Obviously, if Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is formally announced in some manner within the next day, we’ll be sure to keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com. Until then, you can continue to follow along with all of our coverage on Warzone right here.

