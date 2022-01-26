Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Reportedly Releasing in 2023 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is said to be in development right now within Activision according to a new report. While the current Warzone title that is available across numerous platforms at the moment remains incredibly popular, Activision has seemingly already been planning an overhaul for the title that will make it exclusive to current-gen platforms. And although this might be concerning to those who don’t happen to own a PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, or PC, this new version of Warzone supposedly won’t release for a bit longer.

The report at the center of this news on Call of Duty: Warzone 2 stems from Bloomberg, which provided some of the first details on the project. Despite having just been acquired by Microsoft, Activision is said to still be releasing Warzone 2 on PlayStation hardware when it does end up launching. This release of Warzone 2 on PS5 will also coincide with two other Call of Duty games that are said to be coming to PlayStation platforms as well.

https://twitter.com/_Tom_Henderson_/status/1486122347585327106

In a follow-up to this report coming about, well-regarded Call of Duty insider Tom Henderson shared what he has heard about Warzone 2 at this point in time. Specifically, Henderson stressed that Warzone 2 will be an actual sequel to Call of Duty: Warzone, and won’t just be an update or upgrade to the current title. As such, the game is being planned with PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC in mind, meaning those who currently play Warzone via PS4 or Xbox One won’t be able to gain access to the sequel.

Obviously, this information is still coming about very far in advance of a potential release for Warzone 2, which means that plans could certainly change over time. Assuming that this battle royale sequel does launch in 2023, though, it stands to reason that we could see it officially announced by Activision either later this year or early next year.

What do you think about Call of Duty: Warzone 2 potentially releasing next year? And will you be affected if the game happens to only release on current-generation platforms? Let me know your thoughts on this either down in the comments or you can message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.