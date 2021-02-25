Call of Duty: Warzone Report Teases Huge Nuclear Event and New 1980s-Themed Map

✖

Call of Duty: Warzone is finally destroying its map and replacing it with a new one, or at least that's a credible new report claims. We've been hearing for months -- through both rumors and leaks -- that Call of Duty: Warzone's map was going to be nuked and remade to coincide with the era and vibe of Black Ops Cold War. That said, right now, it's still very much Modern Warfare-themed, though there are zombies now. However, apparently this is finally changing, and it sounds like what the rumors and leaks have been hinting at are finally going to happen.

According to the report, Call of Duty: Warzone Season 2 will see a Verdansk, the current map, transitioned to a new 1980s-themed map with locations themed and named around Black Ops rather than Modern Warfare.

To make this happen, there will reportedly be a big new in-game event that will likely make use of the nukes and bunkers littered across the map. And it sounds like there will also be some narrative content fleshing everything out.

The report continues by noting that this event and map change was supposed to happen around the launch of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, but all of it was delayed to March, the game's first anniversary, for a variety of reasons.

Unfortunately, this is where the report ends, and it's important to remember that what is here should be all be taken with a grain of salt. Not only is everything here information of the unofficial variety, but it's subject to change.

At the moment of publishing, Activision and Raven Software haven't commented on any of this in any capacity. So far, both have remained steadfast in their silence on all Call of Duty: Warzone rumors, reports, and leaks. In other words, it's unlikely either will provide a comment on this information, but if either or both do, we will be sure to update the article with whatever is provided.

