Call of Duty: Warzone Rage Moments Video Has a Lot of Desk Slamming and Screaming

Call of Duty: Warzone, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and just about every COD game can provide both the best, most exhilarating moments and some of the most rage-inducing, desk-slamming moments. And even while PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S players don't have to deal with cheaters and hackers like those on PC do, it doesn't mean console players don't experience these moments as well. They just don't experience them as often.

As would expect, YouTube features a boatload of compilations that capture these moments as they happen to live on Twitch, YouTube, and other streaming platforms. And of course, these compilations are brimming with cussing, desk slamming, controller breaking, and screaming at the game.

The latest -- the video above -- comes the way of Daily Warzone Moments and features about 10 minutes of Call of Duty players raging. And yes, it's as entertaining as it sounds.

Many Call of Duty games are weighed down by bugs and broken metas, but for the most part, none of that is in play with these moments. In fact, both the meta of Warzone and Black Ops Cold War -- the two prominent COD experiences right now -- are in a fairly good place. However, both still occasionally suffer from bugs, including a few of the game-breaking variety.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. Have you experienced any rage like this while playing Warzone, Black Ops Cold War, Modern Warfare, or any other recent COD release?