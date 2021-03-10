Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Possibly Releasing in 2022

✖

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 may be releasing in 2022. Call of Duty 2021 hasn't even been revealed yet, and it's unclear when it will be revealed for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Despite this, we now starting to hear about Call of Duty 2022, which is already in development, and could be a remake/reboot of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

In 2019, Infinity Ward rebooted Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, and released it as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. And the game was a big success, both critically and commercially. As a result, many assumed a reboot of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 in the same style would eventually follow, and apparently that's exactly what is happening.

The report comes the way of Tom Henderson, one of the most prominent and reliable insiders when it comes to Call of Duty. Over the past few years, Henderson has proven reliable on numerous occasions with scoops pertaining to Call of Duty: Warzone, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Unfortunately, Henderson doesn't divulge anything else about the game, and it's worth noting he doesn't outright claim the game is releasing in 2022. Rather Henderson lists the game, alongside three others, that he thinks "should" release in 2022, followed by the eyes emoji.

For now, take all of this with a grain of salt. Not only is everything here unofficial, but it's unclear how much of this is scoop versus speculation. That said, it's enough to have the Call of Duty community talking.

