New Call of Duty: Warzone Season 2 Glitch Is Making Players Invincible

Call of Duty: Warzone players have discovered a glitch in the game's new season, and it's making them temporarily invincible! Reddit user tenXeXo shared a video in which players can be seen clipping inside the walls of Chemical Engineering on Rebirth Island. After doing so, they can then see through the floors and use the advantage to kill players that pass by! It's a neat little trick for those that pull it off, but it's a bit frustrating for those that encounter it. Raven Software will likely fix the glitch at some point, but for now players will want to be wary of this location!

The clip from tenXeXo can be found in the Reddit post embedded below.

According to the poster, there was a Jeep parked near the building, which they believe is how players were able to clip into the building. While tenXeXo believes the glitch occurred with the season changeover, some comments on the original Reddit post claim that they had encountered this issue prior to the new season. Regardless of when the glitch first popped up, it's frustrating for players looking to get kills legitimately in Call of Duty: Warzone. There are already enough elements for players to consider while playing, and glitches just add another headache for those trying to enjoy the game.

While taking advantage of glitches doesn't technically count as cheating, it wouldn't be surprising to see Raven Software prioritize a fix for this glitch, given the developer's recent efforts to make the game more fair. Over the last few months, Raven Software and Activision have brought the ban hammer down on Warzone players that cheat, banning thousands of accounts. It remains to be seen whether or not those actions will have a real impact on the game, but it's clear that everyone involved is trying to make the game as enjoyable as possible for players!

Call of Duty: Warzone is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you encountered this glitch yet in Call of Duty: Warzone? Would you like to see Raven Software patch this out? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!