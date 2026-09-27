$60 PS5 Game Now Available for $6 on PlayStation Store

A PS5 game that normally costs $60 on the PlayStation Store is now available for $6 between now and October 8. The game in question, a Ubisoft game, has never been cheaper than this. That said, it is worth noting it is currently available via both the PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium catalogs, so subscribers to these two tiers do currently have free acess to it. For everyone else, $6 is as close to free as you are going to get. Meanwhile, there is a PS4 version of the game, so the same deal is also available to users of the last-gen Sony console.

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The Ubisoft game in question is an open-world action-adventure game specifically developed by Ubisoft Quebec and released in 2020. In other words, the game is Immortals Fenyx Rising, a standalone, one-off game clearly inspired by The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, with perhaps a mix of fellow Ubisoft game, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, especially given the shared same greek mytholgoy.

At $6 is it worth playing in 2026 if you haven’t played it yet? Well, why it’s not the greatest game of all time, or even among the best Ubisoft games, it’s a solid open-world game, as evidenced by its Metacritic range of 76 to 81. And according to its PlayStation Store user review score, this is a slight underrating. To this end, it has a 4.25 out of 5 stars after more than 12,000 user reviews. On a 100-point scale, this is an 85.

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Ubisoft Open-World Game

For those unfamiliar with Immortals Fenyx Rising, it is a standard, template Ubisoft open-world game. If you like these, you will probably like this, especially if you like Greek mythology. In the game, you play as Fenyx, a newly minted winged demigod on the quest to save the Greek pantheon of gods. To save them, you will need to wield the powers of the gods, like Daidalos’ wings and the sword of Achilles, as you take ton powerful enemies like Medusa and Cyclocs in air and ground combat and solve ancient puzzles.

At $6, the Ubisoft PS5 game offers a ton of content. Just to mainline the open-world game will set PS5, and PS4, users back at least 25 hours. Add side content to the mix, and the number is more like 40 hours. Meanwhile, completionists will need more like 60 hours with the 2020 game.

At this current price, Immortals Fenyx Rising is one of the best deals on the PlayStation Store. There aren’t many noteworthy games 90% off at any given on the digital storefront. And it’s also one of the best values on the PS Store in terms of dollar per amount of content.