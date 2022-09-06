Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard Adds The Umbrella Academy's Hazel

Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Vanguard are adding The Umbrella Academy's Hazle as a new playable operator. Call of Duty has been known for including some pretty wild crossovers. The series largely stayed in its own lane up until the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, only really featuring some Mountain Dew-themed gear in prior entries for cross-promotions. However, Activision saw a way to compete with Fortnite's IP-ification when Call of Duty: Warzone came out and has been loading it up with new characters ever since. To date, we've seen Rambo, John McClane, Ghostface, The Terminator, and there was even a giant event centered around Godzilla and King Kong.

One of the more unique and stranger ones to be added to the game is the new bundle that includes Hazel from The Umbrella Academy. Although the Netflix series is hugely popular, it's hard to imagine many people were jumping out of their seat saying it needed to crossover with military shooter franchise Call of Duty. Nevertheless, it's here and it is admittedly pretty cool. The bundle includes Hazel has his signature suit and tie outfit with a pink dog/teddy bear-esque mask, two new legendary weapon blueprints, a new finishing move and MVP highlight animation, and various cosmetics such as charms and calling cards. The character joins Cha-Cha who was added to the game about a week ago. You can see Hazel in action via a new trailer down below.

It was previously confirmed that skins and other items will not transfer over to Call of Duty: Warzone 2, which will release later this year. If you're planning to jump over to the new game, it's probably worth holding off on buying new skins. Whether or not Call of Duty will have any other notable crossover skins in the coming months remains to be seen, but it wouldn't be surprising, especially if they add more Halloween skins.

Are you going to get the Umbrella Academy skins? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.