Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 Map Report Has Players Disappointed

A new Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 report has players on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S disappointed. Call of Duty: Warzone Season 2 is expected to end in a huge event featuring zombies and nukes, and this may still happen, but it sounds like the payoff may not be as hype-inducing as previously thought. The expectation until recently was this event would destroy Verdansk and transition the free-to-play game to a brand new map. And again, this may still happen, but it looks unlikely.

A few days, an unreleased and unfinished Call of Duty: Warzone trailer surfaced online showing bits of the new map, and based on these few clips, it looks like the new map is more a 1980s-themed reskin of Verdansk than a new and proper map. Since then, reports and rumors have validated these concerns, including one from ModernWarzone, who recently tweeted that "it looks like 1980s Verdansk is the next 'map' for Warzone, with a Cold War theme taking over."

Adding to this, ModernWarzone notes the "new locations" in the trailer are places of interest from the long-rumored Ural Mountains map that they've been talking about for months alongside other leakers and sources.

In other words, it looks like rather than release a new Ural Mountains map, Raven Software has decided to combine this work with the pre-existing Verdansk map, which is what can be seen in the aforementioned trailer.

That said, right now it's unclear if the Ural Mountains map has been scrapped. What is noted by ModernWarzone is that they've seen screenshots and gameplay of the Ural Mountains map, so they know it exists, they just don't know what's going to come of it.

As you would expect, the response from Call of Duty: Warzone players to this report, and others like it, has been overwhelmingly negative, with many players threatening to quit.

For now, it remains to be seen what exactly will go down at the end of Season 2 and what will be the map for Season 3. What is clear is that where many players were previously excited, there are now even more disappointed.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available, for free, via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.