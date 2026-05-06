2 NES Games From the 1980s Return With New Releases

A pair of NES games that were released on the original Nintendo console in 1987 and 1988 have returned this week on modern platforms. Over the past few years, gaming publisher Hamster has been bringing back a variety of classic games thanks to its “Arcade Archives” and “Console Archives” series. This effort has seen Hamster re-release plenty of titles that have historically been tied to Nintendo, Sega, and PlayStation platforms, some of which were only ever released in Japan. Now, this program is poised to continue again with the release of two games synonymous with the Nintendo Entertainment System.

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Set to arrive on May 7th, Hamster will be releasing Arkanoid and MagMax across Switch and PlayStation consoles. Of these games, Arkanoid is almost certainly the more popular of the two. Originally released in arcades in 1986, Arkanoid is a brick-breaker game that went on to become hugely successful. It was later ported to the NES in 1987 for those in North America, where it garnered even more praise. Arkanoid is unquestionably one of the most beloved brick-breaker games ever and is perhaps the game most often associated with the genre, which makes its arrival on modern platforms quite exciting.

As for MagMax, this sidescrolling shooter also launched in arcades initially when it debuted in 1985. While the game was ported to NES in 1986 for those in Japan, it didn’t come to the U.S. until 1988 for the Nintendo console. MagMax has somewhat been forgotten over the decades, but its lack of accessibility in 2026 makes this new re-release very much welcome for those who are looking to revisit it more easily.

Arkanoid is specifically set to be the latest game in the “Arcade Archives” series, while MagMax joins the growing “Console Archives” lineup. Both titles will be available to purchase digitally on PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2 platforms, with Arkanoid also being on PS4 and Nintendo Switch. Outside of simply being released on these consoles, Hamster has provided a couple of upgrades to each game that include online leaderboards, rewind functionality, and new save options. Arkanoid will also feature a new game mode not seen in the original, although this will be exclusive to the PS5 and Switch 2 editions only.

To learn more about Arkanoid and MagMax, you can find the latest trailers and details from Hamster for these re-releases below.

Arkanoid

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Description: “Take the helm of the spacecraft ‘VAUS’ and bounce the Energy Ball to shatter the Space Walls. Your goal is to escape from the dimension of a warped labyrinth and return to the mothership ‘ARKANOID.’ Collecting power-up items will give you the edge you need to conquer each stage!”

MagMax

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Description: “MagMax is a shooting game where you pilot a transformable mecha (MAGMAX) as the chosen hero, to rescue humanity from the domination of an alien computer known as Babylon. Travel between above ground and underground using warp holes, and defeat approaching enemies with energy beams!”

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