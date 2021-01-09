Call of Duty: Warzone Could Get Much More Toxic Soon

✖

If you’re someone who plays Call of Duty: Warzone regularly, you might want to prepare for the game to potentially get much more toxic in the coming weeks. If a new leak associated with the multiplayer shooter ends up being true, then players all over the world are sure to start spamming a new finishing move quite soon.

A new video has appeared from a YouTube channel by the name of Elvis that shows footage of a teabagging-style finishing move that is coming to Call of Duty: Warzone. The user who uploaded this video shows off two different iterations of the emote each of which comes about after killing another player. Upon sneaking up behind an enemy character and taking them down silently, the player’s character then proceeds to… you get the idea.

Elvis asserts that they heard about the finishing move on a Reddit post and then proceeded to dig into the files of Call of Duty: Warzone and uncovered this animation. What this means for its formal addition to Warzone though is uncertain. If this ends up being real, then it stands to reason that Infinity Ward has already brought the emote to the game and might be properly revealing its addition in the near future. That said, it could also be something that was originally being worked on by the developers and had no intention of ever being given out to players but was still doled out in a past update.

Teabagging as a whole is a maneuver that has been in multiplayer shooters since the dawn of time. While most games allow players to do the action on their own by simply toggling the crouch action repeatedly, this new finishing move would be a more formal way of instituting the move. It’s one that I imagine many players would look to purchase and use for themselves in Warzone, too.

For now, Call of Duty: Warzone remains playable on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. If you’d like to stay in the loop on all of the game’s updates moving forward, you can do so by following this page.

[H/T Gaming Bible]