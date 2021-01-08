Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Previews Mid-Season Update Coming Next Week

✖

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War just got its first notable update of 2021 on Thursday, and coming next week, it’ll get a larger mid-season update to refresh different parts of the game. The mid-season update for Season One will release on January 14th, Treyarch Studios said, and to give players an idea of what’s included in it, the studio offered a preview of things to come like a new map, a new game mode, and a hectic Zombies mode that tasks players with killing zombies before timers run out.

Starting with the Multiplayer content, Treyarch teased the arrival of a new Fireteam map called Sanatorium. Another mode similar to the Dirty Bomb playlist is coming as well where players have directives that are a bit more involved than just eliminating other players or controlling certain objectives.

In our latest update: • Raid + Crossroads Strike 24/7 [NEW]

• Gunfight Blueprints [NEW]

• Dirty Bomb Duos [NEW]

• Daily & Season Challenge updates

• Zombies improvements

• H.A.R.P. fix for Hardcore

• Mid-Season update preview

+ more Details: https://t.co/ElOvk82wLZ pic.twitter.com/Lwc0cbJmZb — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) January 7, 2021

“Next week, Season One gets even bigger with new content in Multiplayer and Zombies!” Treyarch said about the mid-season update coming soon. “Get ready to drop into a massive new Fireteam map with your squad in Sanatorium, and fight for control of the nuclear codes in the all-new 6v6 MP mode, Dropkick.”

As for the Zombies players, you’ll be able to try out a new Cranked mode that features a timer ticking down which is only reset by killing zombies, so don’t expect to be leaving zombies alive to have time to plan your every move. PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 players are also getting some exclusive content through the Zombies Onslaught mode that’s only available on the PlayStation platform until November.

“In Zombies, we’re turning the intensity up to 11 in the new Cranked mode, where every zombie killed resets the timer counting down to your demise,” Treyarch said. “And in Onslaught, Raid joins the map list along with new Dark Aether intel for Zombies fans on PlayStation. This mid-season update arrives Jan. 14th, with more Season One content to come.”

No details were announced for Call of Duty: Warzone’s mid-season update assuming the battle royale mode is indeed getting one alongside the mainline Call of Duty game. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s mid-season update will arrive on January 14th with a more detailed set of patch notes to cover everything that’s changed.