Call of Duty: Warzone Players Get Some Godzilla Content Early

Call of Duty's promise of Godzilla and Kong content in Warzone and Vanguard has been fulfilled partially ahead of schedule with the games getting at least one bundle of cosmetics ahead of schedule. Activision announced this week that the Tracer Pack: Godzilla Reactive Mastercraft set has been released early and is now available to purchase in-game. The rest of the Godzilla and Kong content is still expected to arrive on May 11th.

The Tracer Pack in question was one of several bits of Operation Monarch which was detailed not long ago in the patch notes for the game's associated update. This cosmetic bundle comes with the Godzilla Ghillie Shigenori skin, the Breath of Godzilla assault rifle blueprint, the Awakened Alpha LMG blueprint, the Big Mistake MVP highlights, the Gojira Stomp Operator finishing move, the Godzilla Heat Ray emblem, the Titan Destruction spray, the Fabled Beast spray, and the Protector of Earth calling card.

All of that comes in a bundle costing 2,400 COD Points which equates to a bit over $20, and you can check out the cosmetics included in the set in the video below that shared the announcement about the gear releasing early.

#TeamGodzilla made a rumble so loud, we're dropping the Tracer Pack: Godzilla Reactive Mastercraft early to get you ready for #OperationMonarch on May 11. pic.twitter.com/Y1x950h6KD — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) May 6, 2022

While the Godzilla pack has been released early, the Kong pack hasn't yet. That one comes with a similar set of cosmetics including a Wade skin to turn the Operator into Kong alongside some weapon blueprints and more. We haven't yet seen that one available sine this Godzilla one released unexpectedly ahead of schedule, so there's more to come.

For those less interested in the skins and more interested in how the Operation Monarch event will affect Warzone, we'll soon find out more about that, too. Activision and Raven Software teased earlier this week that it'll feature both of the massive monsters with a new game mode, though players were only left with a tease of more information to be revealed at a later date.

"Operation Monarch, a special limited-time event featuring the iconic Titans of the Monsterverse – Godzilla and Kong, will introduce a new game mode for Quads inspired by several of Warzone's best experiences to date," a preview of the new Operation said. "Operation Monarch will go live at 9 AM PT May 11. More information to come soon."