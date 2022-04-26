Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard Reveal Godzilla, Kong, and Mechagodzilla Skins

✖

On May 11th, Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Vanguard will see the start of Operation Monarch, an event centered on Godzilla and Kong. To celebrate, Activision has announced that content based on the Monsterverse will be made available in the two games, including a trio of Tracer Packs. Each of the Tracer Packs will include a skin based on Godzilla, Kong, or Mechagodzilla, as well as a handful of other additions, including weapon charms, finishing moves, and more. A full list of the items in each pack can be found below.

Tracer Pack Kong: Limited Time Bundle:

Legendary Kong Operator Skin (Wade)

Temple of Kong Sniper Rifle Blueprint

Skull Island Shaker SMG Blueprint

Kong's Scepter Melee Weapon Blueprint (variant of the Skal Crusher)

Gravity Inversion Finishing Move

Primal Power Spray



Jia's Doll Weapon Charm



Kong Roar Animated Emblem



Watch Your Back Highlight Intro (Vanguard exclusive)



(Photo: Activision)

Tracer Pack Godzilla Reactive Mastercraft Limited Time Bundle:

Legendary Godzilla Ghillie Operator Skin (Shigenori)

Ultra Breath of Godzilla Mastercraft Weapon Blueprint

Legendary Awakened Alpha LMG

Gojira Stomp Finishing Move



Protector of Earth Calling Card

Two Sprays



Godzilla Heat Ray Animated Emblem



Big Mistake MVP Highlight (Vanguard exclusive)

Tracer Pack: Mechagodzilla Limited Time Bundle

Mechagodzilla Operator Skin (Constanze)

Legendary Cybernetic Destroyer Assault Rifle



Legendary Neural Uplink SMG



Nanometal Tail Blade Melee Weapon



Network Uptime Watch



Mechagodzilla Head Charm



Evolving Together Emblem

Machine Learning MVP Highlight (Vanguard exclusive)

Rival Protocol Highlight Intro (Vanguard exclusive)



(Photo: Activision)

There seems to be a lot of excitement surrounding the Operation Monarch crossover event, so these Tracer Packs will likely be a big hit with players! Activision certainly seems to have done a nice job providing skins that channel the looks of these monsters. Players interested in purchasing multiple packs will be happy to know that there will be additional rewards for doing so. Buying two of the packs will earn players a Godzilla vs. Kong Weapon Sticker as well as a Superspecies Player Title. Players that purchase all three bundles will receive a Legendary Apex Phase Rifle SMG, as well.

Call of Duty: Warzone is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Which of these Tracer Packs do you plan to snag in Call of Duty: Warzone? Are you excited for this event? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!