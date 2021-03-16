Call of Duty: Warzone Leak Reveals Modern Warfare 2 Soap MacTavish Operator

✖

It appears Call of Duty: Warzone might be getting Modern Warfare 2's John "Soap" MacTavish as the game's next operator. Twitter user Aizeiah Parkinson shared a video in which the player is killed by a player using a Soap skin. The character's iconic mohawk can be seen clearly in the video just before the player is killed. It's very likely this was added to the game in an unofficial capacity; according to the Modern Warzone website, hackers have been able to use unreleased skins that appear in the game's files. As such, it seems likely that some kind of official release might be on the way!

The video from Parkinson can be found embedded below.

As with any leak, readers should take this with a grain of salt until Activision and Raven Software make some kind of official announcement. While the footage certainly looks authentic, it's entirely possible that there were plans to add Soap to the game, but plans changed, for one reason or another. That said, the character has been rumored to appear in Warzone for months now, and there have been a lot of hints to that effect. As such, an official announcement would not be completely surprising. Given Soap's popularity among Call of Duty fans, it seems far more likely that official plans are in motion, but time will tell!

Since the character's debut, Soap MacTavish has appeared in a number of games from the Call of Duty franchise. The character died in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, but fans have been hoping to see him return as part of the new continuity established in 2019's Modern Warfare. His appearance in the video above certainly makes it seem like his return will come sooner rather than later! For now, fans of Soap will just have to continue waiting patiently to see what the future will hold for everyone's favorite Scottish sniper.

Call of Duty: Warzone is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Do you hope to see Soap return in Call of Duty: Warzone? Are you a fan of the character's previous appearances in the franchise? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!