Call of Duty: Warzone Passes Major Milestone

Activision Blizzard and Infinity Ward have much to celebrate, of late. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is the best-selling entry in franchise history, and Call of Duty: Warzone is off to an amazing start since the game's release in March. According to the publisher, Warzone has been played by 60 million unique players over the last two months. It's an impressive number for the free-to-play title, and it should assure fans that Infinity Ward will continue to support the game for some time. The news comes from Actvision Blizzard's latest earning's report, as well as the official Call of Duty Twitter account.

While those numbers are definitely impressive, it's not too surprising to see Warzone performing so well. After all, the game's existence leaked online months before Warzone's release, resulting in fans clamoring for an official announcement on nearly every social media post related to the Call of Duty franchise. When the game finally did release, those same fans seemed to respond in a big way!

That isn't to say fans are all happy, however. Call of Duty: Warzone has been plagued with cheaters for some time now. A majority of these issues seem to be coming from the PC version of the game, leading console players to seek out ways to deactivate cross-play. Unfortunately, doing so makes match-making difficult (if not impossible), so players have been forced to endure the issues while Infinity Ward and Raven Software search out ways to fix them. Clearly, everyone involved is invested in making sure the game runs as it's supposed to, but cheating has been a major issue for the game, and this could prove to be the biggest hurdle for Activision Blizzard to overcome in order to keep those 60 million players invested.

Over 60 million #Warzone players. Thank you for dropping in with us. pic.twitter.com/ugbbrOEmnr — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) May 5, 2020

Despite the cheating issues, Warzone remains wildly popular. The battle royale game has been embraced by fans of the genre and Call of Duty alike. It might take some time for the game to reach its fullest potential, but it's clear that fans are enjoying the game as it is, for now.

