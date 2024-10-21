Call of Duty Drops Massive 112 GB Update on Players

Those on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X who play Call of Duty have to dedicate a huge part of their storage to play and regularly update the app. Whether COD players are playing Call of Duty: Warzone, the latest Modern Warfare, are anticipating Black Ops 6, a substantial amount of storage has to be sacrificed and long download times suffered through. And it isn’t getting any better.

This morning, Call of Duty players across PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X have relayed word that the next Call of Duty update is available to pre-download. On PS5, this update is 52 GB, which is larger than most game downloads. On Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S though, it is even bigger, at least in some cases.

While PS5 fans need to prepared to wait a substantial amount of time to download the new Call of Duty update ahead of its release, some Xbox fans are going to have to wait about double the amount of time because the update on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles can be up to 112 GB. That said, the update is not actually this big on Xbox consoles. Rather, this is a known bug and is the result of the game redownloading itself. To this end, it is not this big for every Xbox user.

What does the update do? We don’t know. Activision has not revealed the details of the update, but it is no doubt preparing the app for the release of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. If this is the case, like many assume, it could explain the huge size of the update. Whatever the case, we will keep you updated if Activision provides more information.

In the meantime, for more Call of Duty coverage — including all of the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 news, all of the latest Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 speculation — click here.