Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare April 22 Patch Notes Revealed

Infinity Ward has dropped a new update for Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare on PS4, PC, and Xbox One. However, unlike some previous updates, this one is on the small side. There's no new modes, weapons, or any new content. Just bug fixes, and in some cases, fixes to game-breaking bugs. That said, if you're looking for the full patch notes, you've come to the right place.

The most notable bug fix involves the game-breaking invincibility exploit, which would sometimes make players invincible after reviving a teammate in the aforementioned Warzone. This bug wasn't extremely common, but it did break lobbies when it occurred.

Meanwhile, some of the other bug fixes aren't as noticeable. For example, the bug that produced two watches on the wrist of the CTSFO 1 Mil-Sim Operator has been fixed. Meanwhile, the bug that allowed players to use Game Battles to make custom weapon blueprints for both Warzone and Modern Warfare has also been fixed, much to the dismay of some players.

Full Patch Notes Below:

Fixed a bug where players were able to use Game Battles to make custom weapon blueprints that they can then use in MP or Warzone.

Upon picking up a dropped Renetti, the initial raise audio would be heard globally. This has been fixed.

Fix for an invincibility exploit after reviving a teammate in Warzone

Fixed a bug where two watches would be seen on the wrist of the CTSFO 1 Mil-Sim Operator

Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare are both available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. However, while the former is free-to-play, the latter will still cost you a pretty penny, despite the fact it's getting old, and will soon be drowned out by the hype of this year's Call of Duty, which was the subject of a massive leak earlier this week.

