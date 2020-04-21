Call of Duty 2020 Release Window, Setting, and More Major Details Reportedly Revealed

Multiple Call of Duty reports have surfaced, shedding some pretty huge -- and alleged -- details about this year's installment on PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC, tentatively dubbed Call of Duty 2020. Earlier this year, Activision confirmed a new Call of Duty game is in development and scheduled to release this year. However, it hasn't revealed anything beyond this confirmation. As a result, rumors, reports, and leaks have been fleshing out the details about the game for the publisher.

The latest report comes way of prominent journalist Jason Schreier, who spilled some alleged details about the game over on Twitter. According to the Bloomberg journalist, the game is still slated to release this year. In other words, as of right now, it won't be delayed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and the disruption it's causing to game developers around the world. The pandemic has already lead to numerous games getting delayed, but it looks like it hasn't impacted the new Call of Duty too severely yet.

Meanwhile, Schreier also reaffirms what rumors and leaks have been saying about the game for months: it's set during the Cold War era and will explore the Vietnam War. However, according to the journalist, while it will be set in the Black Ops franchise, it won't be a reboot, which rumors have claimed in the past. However, it also sounds like it won't be Black Ops 5, being internally referred to as Call of Duty: Vietnam.

These details have been substantiated by numerous Call of Duty insiders, such as Okami and The Gaming Revolution. Of course, all of the information should still be taken with a grain of salt, but it's not just coming from one reliable source, but multiple reliable sources.

