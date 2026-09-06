Nintendo Exclusive Games Now Available on PS5 for $0.33

A collection of Nintendo exclusive games is now available on PS5 via the PlayStation Store for $1. This means each game is effectively $0.33. To this end, you won’t find Nintendo nostalgia any cheaper than this. More specifically, NES nostalgia. And even more specific than this: 1986 to 1988 NES nostalgia. This isn’t a permanent price point, though. Rather, it is available until September 10. Unfortunately, for PlayStation fans on PS4, there is no PS4 version of the collection in question.

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Back on September 6, 2024, Red Art Games brought Nintendo-exclusive games to the PlayStation platform for the first time via the Sunsoft is Back Retro Game Selection collection. This collection features three NES-exclusive games: The Wing of Madoola, Firework Thrower Kantaro’s 53 Stations of the Tokaido, and Ripple Island. Not only were all three of these Sunsoft games released exclusively on the NES, but only in Japan. To this end, even if PlayStation fans had an NES back in the day, they probably never played these titles, as it would have required importing them and knowing Japanese. That was in the 1980s, though. In 2026, they are easily accessible via the PlayStation Store, complete with English localization. And PS5 users are enjoying the trio of nostalgic games from yesteryear, as evidenced by the collection’s 4.39 out of 5-star rating on the PS Store. On a 100-point scale, this is an 88 out of 100. To this end, 65% of PS5 user reviews rate the collection with a perfect 5/5 score. The next most common score is 4/5, with 21 percent of the share.

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Three NES Games on PlayStation for the First Time

For those just learning about this trio of NES games, the most notable is The Wing of Madoola, or at the very least, this action-platformer was the most popular of the three games. That said, it’s also, by far, the most difficult of the three games. Meanwhile, you may recognize the 1986 NES game if you had a 3DS because it was re-released on the Nintendo 3DS via the Virtual Console.

Then there is Ripple Island, which is an adventure game released for the NES two years later, in 1988. Ripple Island wasn’t only a niche release, but it had a mixed reception back in the day. Unsurprisingly, it’s never been re-released before this collection.

What’s also never been re-released before this collection is the final game, Firework Thrower Kantaro’s 53 Stations of the Tokaido. This NES game was released the same year as The Wing of Madoola, but was very niche in comparison. And it was partially very niche because, while critics appreciated its originality, it was not received well overall.

Do any of these three NES games hold up in 2026? Not overly. If you have deep NES nostalgia, then they may be of interest, but if you don’t, these are very hard to rewind back in time and enjoy. That said, at $1 for all three of them, you might as well find out for yourself. If not, nostalgia hunters on PS5 may be interested to know that an N64 exclusive is now available on PS5 for just $3.