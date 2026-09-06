New 3D Mario Game Reportedly Releasing Soon

A new 3D Mario game is reportedly releasing soon, which in turn suggests it could be revealed soon. To this end, with a new Nintendo Direct coming on September 9, we could see the long-awaited Super Mario Odyssey follow-up in just a few days. This is assuming the new report is true, though.

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The report comes the way of a leaker by the name of Malo932n, who notably leaked the aforementioned Nintendo Direct before anyone else. Prior to this, they leaked several other Nintendo announcements and reveals before they happened. They aren’t the most well-known source, but they’ve proven reliable recently. And according to the leaker, the next 3D Super Mario game, the first of the Nintendo Switch 2 generation, and the first since 2017, is releasing next year. And Super Mario Odyssey may reveal what the release of this new 3D Mario game is.

As you may know, Super Mario Odyssey was revealed on October 20, 2016, and then released almost exactly a year later on October 27, 2027. So, if the next 3D Super Mario game is going to release next year, it suggests it’s going to be revealed this year. And there’s probably one final major Nintendo Direct before the end of the year, and it’s this week.

This may also shed light on the release date of the Nintendo Switch 3D Mario game. If it ends up being revealed on September 9, and the timeline of its predecessor repeats, then it will release sometime in September 2027.

All of that said, right now all we have is an unsubstantiated report and speculation based on it. We do not have any official information. Consquently, everything above may not be accurate, and even if it is, it’s subject to change that could render it inaccurate over time.

Nintendo seldom comments on rumors or speculation, and it’s not budging from this approach with this new report. We do not expect this to change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will update the story accordingly.

For what it is worth, we’ve been hearing about a new 3D Mario game being on the horizon for years, and so far nothing has come of it. Meanwhile, Donkey Kong Bananza just released last year, so it’s hard to imagine this team has flipped a new 3D Mario game that quickly. If a new 3D Mario game is coming next year, it would have to be from an entirely different team.

Whether a new 3D Mario game will release next year or not remains to be seen. What we do know is that fans of Super Mario will be getting more than one new LEGO set.