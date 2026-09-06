14 Years After Its Debut, This Highly Underrated Anime Fighting Game Series Is Still Pushing the Genre’s Boundaries

With some Fighting Games have shorter life cycles than other genres, it’s always impressive when a title can form a series with a dedicated audience. The niche nature of fighting games doesn’t always allow for great sustainability, but some of the best projects offer great innovations and memorable characters that keep all kinds of players involved. One game from 2012 is the definition of a hidden gem, creating enough variations on well-known genre tropes to become something incredibly unique with a continuing legacy.

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With the shutdown of 2XKO at the end of 2026, it feels like it’s harder and harder for fighting games to be long-lasting, even with excellent titles like Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game, Invincible Vs, or Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls having released this year. There are multiple subgenres to fighting games that narrow their audiences even more than usual, so many titles that come out require dedicated support in order to survive. When a passion for the genre’s best elements comes together, it can create truly special experiences.

Under-Night In-Birth Was Created By Veterans Of The Genre Willing To Experiment

Courtesy of French-Bread

Released in September 2012, Under Night In-Birth was a new anime fighting game created by studio French-Bread, the same creators behind the Melty Blood franchise within the same genre. Melty Blood is something of an enigma to fighting game players, existing rarely outside Japan but consisting of at least four different games before it received a more “modern” title with Melty Blood: Type Lumina back in 2021. With Melty Blood: Twi-Lumina planned to launch in 2027, French-Bread is known for excellent anime-inspired fighting games.

However, Under Night In-Birth marked a huge shift from what French-Bread had done before, sticking to traditional 2D 1v1 fighting game formats, but branching out into the 2D/3D hybrid space the genre was evolving into. With the huge success of games like Street Fighter 4 and Mortal Kombat (2011), Under Night In-Birth was the studio’s first attempt to appeal to a broader, Western and English-speaking market. In order to do this, Under Night In-Birth had to be a game that caught people’s attention.

Although it did take some time, updates, and strangely named versions to grow its appeal, by the time Under Night evolved into Under Night In-Birth Exe: Late[st], players from all over were sold to its vision. This game features an incredibly array of unique characters, whose fast-paced fighting styles created a title with constant action happening on screen. Unlike the more deliberate Street Fighter, Under Night emphasized continuous player vs player interactions, at a much faster rate than even other anime fighting games known for their speed.

Under-Night In-Birth Created New Innovations For Fighting Games Through Its GRD & Vorpal Systems

Courtesy of French-Bread

The speed of the game reflects the chaotic Melty Blood roots of the studio behind it, but other innovations helped Under Night shine among its peers. While players had a familiar health bar and a meter at the bottom of their screen to spend on executing stronger moves, there was also something called GRD, or Grid. Grid is a meter in the center of the screen that measures which player is doing “better” throughout 17 second intervals, rewarding someone if it determines they had smarter actions throughout a fight.

Should you win this tug-of-war for GRD, your character enters something called the Vorpal state. During Vorpal, your character gains extra damage on their attacks, as well as the ability to activate Chain Shift during any action. By activating Chain Shift, you can cancel special moves in their tracks, extend pressure on your opponent, or refund your own meter, turning defensive tools into offensive weapons. Some of the biggest combos in the game are locked behind Chain Shift, but smart players can also use this technique to slow down gameplay and pause the screen to plan their next action.

GRD is won by using Under Night In-Birth‘s other innovative mechanics well, such as the Shield players can use to slightly push back opponents while blocking. Under Night is a game where good offense rewards you GRD, but keeping momentum is easier said than done. At the same time, this game has something almost no other fighting game has — Reverse Beat. This technique allows players to press attack buttons in any sequence they want, rather than it being restricted to a sequence of Light -> Medium -> Heavy or A -> B -> C like in most fighting games.

Memorable Characters & Fast-Paced Gameplay Built A Series That Is Still Seeing Success Today

Courtesy of French-Bread

The gameplay of Under Night In-Birth and its sequel may revolve around GRD, but it’s the accessibility of its other systems that make it so interesting. Players don’t need to understand GRD to have a good time in this fighting game, as the simple four button layout is incredibly intuitive for even beginners to get accustomed to at first. It helps that Under Night has created a memorable roster of fighters who feel distinct from each other, largely due to their special mechanics that come out during matches.

For example, the character Waldstein is a massive and slow character, but uses long arms for surprisingly huge reach alongside deadly grapple attacks. On the other hand, the character Carmine uses their own health to summon crystalline constructs and fluid traps to catch his opponents off-guard. Every character has a unique gimmick or specialization, with even some fighters being guests from obscure arcade titles like Akatsuki Blitzkampf. As the series has grown, the quality of characters has always been one of its strongest suits.

Insanely catchy music is littered across the soundtrack of this game too, from the first title’s character select theme to some fighter OSTs that get the blood pumping for a fight. It’s no wonder why this game received multiple version updates and an eventual sequel, which still has planned DLC for the rest of 2026 and beyond. For fans of fighting games, the Under Night In-Birth series is one-of-a-kind, representing a bold take on the anime-inspired subgenre that continues to thrive.