Pokemon GO Is Finally Getting an Anime Debut With New Crossover – Watch Trailer

Pokémon GO is about to make its official anime debut after taking over mobile phones, and the TV anime has dropped the first look at a new crossover episode event with a new trailer showing it all off. Pokémon has been in the midst of a whole new era of the anime for the past few years. While it’s been going on long enough to no longer be considered a “new” era, it’s still pretty fresh considering that fans had been watching Ash Ketchum going on his own journey for nearly 30 years.

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Pokémon GO is going to be making its official anime debut within Pokémon Horizons: The Series as part of a special episode themed around the game. Serving as the 150th episode of this new anime series overall, it’s going to feature a lot of iconography from the original game along with the official anime debut of Professor Willow. You can check it all out in the first look at what to expect from the trailer below ahead of this big Pokémon TV anime crossover.

Pokémon GO Reveals Trailer for New Anime Crossover

Pokémon GO will be officially making its anime debut in Pokémon Horizons: The Series with Episode 150 of the series on September 18th in Japan. Professor Willow has been officially revealed to be coming to the anime, but a potential voice actor for his anime debut has yet to be confirmed as of the time of this writing. The crossover is going to even go the other way too as it was revealed that Friede’s goggle wearing Charmander (which can then evolve into a goggles wearing Charmeleon or Charizard) is also going to come to Pokémon GO during a special event from September 16-22.

It’s going to be a fun time for fans of Pokémon GO, but it’s yet to be revealed when this crossover episode will be making its debut in international territories. Pokémon Horizons: The Series has been regularly releasing batches of its episodes with Netflix for the past couple of years, so it just remains to be seen when this episode will be included in one of those upcoming launches. But it’s still something to keep an eye out for either way as we see what else from Pokémon GO might be coming to the anime.

What’s Next for the Pokémon Anime in 2027?

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It’s about to be an entirely new era for the Pokémon anime franchise heading into the next year. It’s already been announced that Disney+ will be the exclusive streaming home for a brand new collaboration series between Pokémon and the Wallace and Gromit studio, Aardman. Titled Pokémon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch’d & Pichu, this new stop-motion animated series is currently scheduled for a release sometime in 2027, but has yet to confirm a more concrete release date as of this time.

Pokémon has also announced it’s coming back with a brand new feature film for the first time in seven long years. Pokémon: Wild Card is scheduled to hit theaters sometime in 2027, and is going to be the first movie in the 24 movie franchise to not involve Ash Ketchum in the central role. Focusing more on the official trading card game instead for its story, it’s certainly something big to keep an eye on going forward.