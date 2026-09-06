PlayStation Exclusive From the 2010s Now Available on Nintendo Switch for $2

A 2010s PlayStation console exclusive is now available on Nintendo Switch for $2. The game in question hails from 2017, making it a PS4 console exclusive at the time. For those who do not know, a console exclusive refers to a game on a single console platform, in this case PS4, but also available on PC. The PS4 game in question never did come to PS5, but it did come to Nintendo Switch in 2019. Seven years later, it’s so cheap on the Nintendo eShop it might as well be free. There is notably no Nintendo Switch 2 version of the game, but the Switch version is playable on its successor via the magic of backward compatibility.

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More specifically, between now and September 10, courtesy of the Nintendo eShop, Runic Games’ action-adventure game Hob is available to all Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 users in the United States for the price of a candy bar. For those who do not know, this was Runic Games’ third and final release before it closed. The Seattle-based developer previously released Torchlight in 2009 and Torchlight II in 2012. While it doesn’t often reflect well on a game to be the studio’s last release before it closes down, Hob was a bit of a hidden gem of 2017, as evidenced by its 79 on Metacritic, its 89 on the PlayStation Store, and its 88 on Steam.

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2017 PS4 Game

For those unfamiliar with Hob, it is an action-adventure game set on a mysterious world in peril. Your job is to discover what’s wrong and try to mend things back together. If this sounds like a simple story synopsis, it’s because the story is simple. To this end, it’s a wordless narrative. As a result, those who are story-first gamers probably aren’t going to find much of value in Hob, which is more about exploration, mystery, and puzzles. And like many exploration games fueled by mystery and put together with puzzles, it can be obtuse at times. In other words, this is not a casual, relaxing exploration game. It regularly requires thinking, which in turn can disrupt the flow and pace of the title.

“An excellent game. It has its own style and soul,” reads a positive user review for the game. Another adds, “I love this game. It’s easy to jump into and has kept my brain working. I really like puzzle games, and this is a great one.”

No doubt the most divisive element of the game is the level design and how it interacts with its inconsistent progression mechanics. This is where the game can be obtuse at times, which can be a major issue for some, as negative reviews often highlight.

That said, those interested in checking out the former PlayStation exclusive, given that it’s almost free on the eShop, should anticipate an adventure that is about 10 to 12 hours long, on average. Meanwhile, completionists will probably need closer to 15-20 hours with it.