First Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 Nuke Event Teaser Confirms Start Time, Hints at Location

✖

The time has finally arrived. It looks like the Verdansk that we know is actually coming to an end. There have been several teases, rumors, and reports over the last few months that Call of Duty: Warzone was going to be overhauling its map, all culminating with a zombie outbreak and nuclear missiles flying overhead. Call of Duty hasn't officially made any mention of the upcoming event, until Tuesday morning, that is. The official Call of Duty Twitter account posted about the destruction on Tuesday, revealing the official time of the event.

"4.21.21," reads the tweet, giving the event an official debut date. The ominous tweet also includes the message, "The end is near." Take a look!

At 12 pm PT on April 21st, something major will be happening to Verdansk, thanks to the nuclear missiles flying over the island. The replacement map is what players have been wondering most about, and all signs have been pointing to an '80s version of Verdansk.

Leaked footage and unfinished commercials have suggested that we will be travelling back in time, matching the aesthetic of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. This would mean that Verdansk will have a very similar layout to the one people have gotten used to, albeit with some significant changes. The stadium, for example, will still be in the middle of construction.

If the map does get an '80s makeover, we don't know exactly how the "story" of Warzone will take players from one map to the other. There is clearly going to be a nuclear event, but how will that initiate some kind of time travel? It's likely that there will be a connection to the portals used in the various Zombies modes, but there isn't any official way to tell at this point.

When the rumblings of the Verdansk destruction first began, many players hoped that there would be a brand new map taking the place of Verdansk, but unfortunately that doesn't seem to be happening.

Will you be logging on to take part in Warzone's big event? Let us know in the comments!