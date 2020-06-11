Call of Duty: Warzone Players Are Making Last Minute Predictions for Season 4

In just a few short hours, Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 will be released by Activision. Perhaps unsurprisingly, fans are getting quite excited about the release, and many are planning to stay up late for the launch of the new season. There's been a lot of conjecture about what to expect in Season 4, and many fans are taking this moment to toss out some last-minute predictions. It will definitely be interesting to see how the new changes are received by fans. Regardless of what Call of Duty: Warzone's future may bring, it's clear that fans are very excited for the new season to drop!

Are you a fan of Call of Duty: Warzone? Are you planning to stay up for the release of Season 4? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about the release of Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4!