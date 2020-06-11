Call of Duty: Warzone Players Are Making Last Minute Predictions for Season 4
In just a few short hours, Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 will be released by Activision. Perhaps unsurprisingly, fans are getting quite excited about the release, and many are planning to stay up late for the launch of the new season. There's been a lot of conjecture about what to expect in Season 4, and many fans are taking this moment to toss out some last-minute predictions. It will definitely be interesting to see how the new changes are received by fans. Regardless of what Call of Duty: Warzone's future may bring, it's clear that fans are very excited for the new season to drop!
Fans are getting ready for that new content to drop!
Cod season 4 today, if you thought I was never off warzone, literally watch now— Jahi🦋 (@J_Walters2411) June 11, 2020
There are a lot of predictions bouncing around!
Last #ModernWarfare #Warzone predictions before season 4 drops tonight— Lex, the Mess (@The_Alexus) June 10, 2020
-Shipment/Shoot House 24/7 (night mode)
-new Warzone map + night mode
-Aisle 9 related playlist but with more people
-with 200gb download? Better have something MW2 related in the update.
A new map would certainly be welcome!
Actually pretty hyped for Season 4 of Warzone. REALLY hoping the loot pool is changed for the better. Sick of dropping in and picking up a Oden/Burst AR/AK-47... Interested to see if there's any map changes too!— North Broozy 🇦🇺 (@Broozyyy) June 11, 2020
A firing range is a very cool idea, actually.
hope we get private servers for warzone in season 4, or at least a firing range so we can test out our weapons for warzone— Seb (@Seb13765045) June 10, 2020
Some are just hoping to see some fixes.
I hope in Season 4 of @CallofDuty Warzone y’all fix all the damn hackers that shit is ridiculous... smh.🤦🏽♂️💀— Jonathon M. ひ (@jonmendez16) June 11, 2020
Almost there...
Just waiting for that Season 4 Warzone update 😩😩— JesusChrist is GOD 👑🙏🏾 (@hermeesssss) June 10, 2020
Get your rest in now!
Season 4 in three hours!! Feel@like I should take a nap 🤷🏼♂️ #warzone— Urb (@urb_og) June 11, 2020
Not a bad week for gaming, to be honest.
Ps5, cod 2020 and warzone season 4 all in a few days— Jon Whitnall (@jpw_93) June 10, 2020
Inner nerd is loving life
