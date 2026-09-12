Two Classic PC Games Now Free for Some GOG Users

Two classic PC games are now free for some GOG users. More precisely, free for GOG users with an Amazon Prime subscription. And the two classic games in question hail from the 1990s and are both iconic. To this end, GOG users may already have them in their libraries, but if they don’t, they are great additions to said libraries. They are only free to add to your GOG library until October 14. If claimed in time, they are free to keep, but they have to be claimed before this deadline.

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Following a 2018 sci-fi game being made free for all GOG users, regardless of any subscriptions, users of the digital PC storefront with an Amazon Prime sub can grab both Doom and Doom II for nothing. The two are actually bundeled together in a single skew.

For those unfamiliar with the old-school Doom games, the former debuted the series in 1993 via id Software, before it was under the Bethesda umbrella. Upon release, it was an MS-DOS exclusive, and both a critical and commerical success. To this end, it is widely considered one of the best games of all time and one of the most influential games of all time. It’s not the grandfather of first-person shooters, but there’s a case to be made it’s one of the important first-person shooters ever made. The following year, in 1994, Doom II was released as a direct sequel. Notably, where the first game was only available via shareware and mail order, Doom II was made available in stores. And its reception was very similar to its predecessor. It’s not as influential or considered as important, but it’s as good as the first game, if not better. That said, it’s not the originals that are free with GOG, but the 2019 remasters from developer Nightdive Studios. These are faithful remasters, though. There are no gameplay or story changes, just upgraded visuals and some modern quality-of-life features.

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Like many boomer shooters as they’ve become known as, the first two Doom games hold up very well from a gameplay perspective. The visuals not so much, but the remasters do help in this regard. Of course, if you have nostalgia for these games or first-person shooters of this era, this is some of the best nostalgia available. If you never played these games and if you didn’t grow up playing 1990s first-person shooters, they are obviously primitive compared to modern first-person shooters, but not to the point they can’t be enjoyed. To this end, any big first-person shooter fan owes it to themselves to experience these milestone releases as they are bona fide pieces of video game history.