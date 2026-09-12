The Apothecary Diaries Reveals Its Coolest New 2027 Release Yet – Watch Trailer

The Apothecary Diaries is coming back our way with some cool new anime releases, but it has recently revealed what has to be its coolest one yet with a new video game launch on the way. Hyuga Natsu’s The Apothecary Diaries has quickly become one of the breakout franchise hits ever since its official anime adaptation made its debut a couple of years ago. It was such a success that the TV series quickly continued with a second season, and a third season is coming later this Fall. But that’s not all.

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The Apothecary Diaries already had a big 2027 planned with even more anime releases on the way, but now it’s added yet another big launch to its plate with the official announcement of The Apothecary Diaries: The False Imperial Brother, a new video game now being developed by Koei Tecmo for Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5 and Steam next year. Check out the first look trailer at it below.

When Does The New Apothecary Diaries Game Come Out?

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The Apothecary Diaries: The False Imperial Brother is currently scheduled for a release sometime in Early 2027 for Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5 and Steam. Much like the TV anime series, Maomao is going to be seeking clues and getting to the bottom of some big mysteries. The new game teases an original story not seen in the anime or light novel releases with a “False Imperial Brother” that’s at the center of a new conspiracy, and Maomao is the only one who could figure it out. But there’s even more of the franchise on the way.

The Apothecary Diaries Season 3 is going to be making its , and then it’s going to be coming back in April 2027 with the second half of the season after a brief break. Much like the first two seasons, the third season is going to be exclusively streaming with Crunchyroll outside of Japan. So make sure you catch up with everything that has happened so far in the meantime. And there’s still even more on the way in the near future.

What’s Next for The Apothecary Diaries?

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On top of the third season coming later this Fall, and this new video game release, The Apothecary Diaries is also coming to the big screen with its feature film debut. The Apothecary Diaries‘ new movie will be hitting theaters in Japan on December 11th, but has yet to confirm any international release plans as of the time of this writing. If it does release in North America, it likely won’t be until 2027 (and thus be another project to keep an eye out for next year). It’s a multi-pronged return for the franchise over the next few months.

The Apothecary Diaries has even started to lay the groundwork for beyond 2027 too as it has also announced that a new live-action series is in development with Prime Video. Currently scheduled to make its debut with the streaming service in 2028, Mana Ashida as been revealed to be starring as Maomao to anchor the cast. With so many new projects for The Apothecary Diaries in the works, there’s no better time than ever to catch up with it all.