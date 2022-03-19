Call of Duty: Warzone Image Teases Rebirth Island Map Update

One of Call of Duty: Warzone’s maps is getting updated very soon with developers Raven Software and Beenox teasing a “facelift” for Rebirth Island this weekend. The new version of Rebirth Island will be deployed at some point next week, the former said, though an exact release date has not yet been given. What players did get, however, is a teaser image which will probably make much more sense after the map itself has been updated.

You can check out that image below courtesy of the Raven Software Twitter account after it was shared on Friday. It describes the newly renovated map as “Rebirth Reinforced” which is the same wording used back when Season Two for Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone was detailed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/RavenSoftware/status/1504896786485465092

That tease from before said “there are rumors of a resurgence at Rebirth Island…and we’re not talking about the game mode” but didn’t give much to go off of beyond that. The only other tease in that post said for players to “expect more intel about the reinforcements to come midseason” and that we’d get information on the Call of Duty blog and through social media. It looks like the latter has started now, and we’ll get information from the Call of Duty blog soon enough.

Until then, players are left to speculate about what, exactly, might change over on Rebirth Island. Looking at the image above, we can see an ornate silencer, stacks of gold bars, a lantern, and a couple of photographs scattered about the map with specific points of interest highlighted. It could be that Raven Software and Beenox are trying to point towards which areas of the map that they’ll change seeing how pretty much every map refresh or update for Warzone has brought about revamped or totally new points of interest for players to visit.

It’s also worth pointing out how specific the wording in the teasers is with talks of “reinforcements” and “resurgence.” Again, it’s hard to predict what’ll happen beyond some refreshed points of interest, but these teases will hopefully make much more sense after the full plans are unveiled.

Warzone’s Rebirth Reinforced update drops next week, so expect to see the detail and patch notes around that time to see what’s new.