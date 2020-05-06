New Call of Duty: Warzone Update Removes Helicopters

✖

A major change is about to come to Call of Duty: Warzone. Infinity Ward has announced that helicopters have been removed from the battle royale game as part of the latest playlist update. The developer has not gone into detail about the reasoning for the removal of helicopters from the game, but players have reported bugs related to their use, so that could be part of the reason for the move. Whether or not this is a temporary decision, or a permanent change to the game is anyone's guess, but it should mix things up in a rather significant way, regardless.

In Call of Duty: Warzone, helicopters were the lone aerial vehicle in the game, allowing players to explore the map quite a bit more quickly. While the removal could help resolve potential glitches, it will be interesting to see what kind of impact it has on strategies. Warzone players will have to adapt in a big way, but that could also make things a bit more exciting!

Infinity Ward has made a number of updates to Call of Duty: Warzone since the game released back in March. The game started with trios, before adding quads and singles, and duos are on the way, as well. These changes seem to have helped the game develop a strong player base. According to Activision Blizzard, Warzone has had 60 million players since its debut. The publisher clearly seems intent on growing that number even further, so these kinds of updates should be expected from players.

Playlist Update!

-Replacing Plunder Trios with Blood Money Trios

-Disabled helicopters in BR

-Removing: GW Reinfected, Cranked 3v3 Gunfight, Ground War

-Shoot the Ship becomes Shipment 24/7

-Gun Game becomes Gun Game Reloaded

-Adding Demolition

-Adding Boots on the Ground War pic.twitter.com/pG7F0a22np — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) May 5, 2020

One of the bugs that players reported regarding helicopters involved the vehicles ending up underneath the map. If that is the reason that Infinity Ward removed the vehicle, it would make a lot of sense. Cheaters in the game have been killing opponents from beneath the map for some time now, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Infinity Ward eliminate a similar issue.

