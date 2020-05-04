Call of Duty: Warzone Developers Confirm Duos are Coming

✖

Since the game's release in March, Call of Duty: Warzone has proven to be a very big hit with players. Of course, that hasn't stopped fans from clamoring for more modes and options in the game, and developers Infinity Ward and Raven Software have been more than happy to oblige. When the title first released, players were automatically grouped into teams of three, but the game quickly added solos, and then quads. The two developers have now confirmed that duos are in the works for Warzone, but there has been no specific time table given on when fans can expect to see the mode rolled out.

The news comes from an interview conducted by GamerGen. In the interview, Raven Software creative director Amos Hodge discussed duos mode, and where testing is, at the moment.

"We had Duos on Plunder, but I’m not sure where Duos is, we got some bugs to work out with Duos. But we’re listening to the community - if you noticed, we launched with just Trios, then we added Solos, the we added Quads, so we will get to a place where we add Duos in the future," Hodge told GamerGen. "There’s just no exact time I can give you for now, but Duos is coming."

It will be interesting to see what kind of impact duos has on the game. Each additional mode has added a lot of strategy to Warzone, and the frequent additions to the game will help to ensure that players continue to spend time with the game. It's clear that everyone involved is listening to the fans, and trying to make the game the best that it can be. Considering that Warzone has been out less than two months, all of these additions are a good sign for the game's longevity.

However, despite the frequent updates from Infinity Ward and Raven Software, players still aren't happy with the number of cheaters in the game. Many Warzone players have disabled cross-play as a result of PC players cheating in the game, but it makes match-making much more difficult. To their credit, Infinity Ward seems to be taking the problem seriously, but all the updates in the world won't matter if players decide the game isn't worth sticking with.

