Call of Duty: Warzone Reveals Season 2 Map Changes

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 2 is dropping on February 25, and it's making some map changes to the PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S game. Right now, the map of the free-to-play battle royale game is already starting to change and lightning storms are starting to form, but this is just the tip of the iceberg. That said, right now, there's still no word of a new map, though players are still convinced a new map is exactly what's coming.

As the official Call of Duty website notes, there are a number of points of interest to discover, and right now, these locations are limited to Verdansk. Meanwhile, a suspicious cargo tanker has gone missing in the sea, but it may be heading back to the Port of Verdansk. Right now, it's unclear what's going on with this ship, but it can be spotted from the map and it likely has some story significance.

"Across Verdansk, there are a number of points of interest to either discover or more fully explore, all advancing Warzone’s story while offering new places to scavenge and scrap for survival," reads the website. "Last sighted off the coast of Rebirth Island, recent intel suggests that the cargo tanker Vodianoy has gone missing at sea. However, recent visuals have identified a vessel matching the description heading toward the Port of Verdansk. Operators within the vicinity are recommended to exercise extreme caution, as the ship is carrying unknown cargo, and its crew are not able to be contacted."

As noted, there's still no word of a new map, but Treyarch and Activision continue to suggest all of this is building up to big event, which is when a new map would drop, if there's a new map to begin with.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available, for free, via the PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.