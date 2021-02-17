Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Teaser Has Warzone and Zombies Fans Hyped

✖

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's mysterious teases continued today, and the newest has both Warzone and Zombies fans boarding the hype train en masse. The last few days the official Twitter account of Treyarch Studios has been very busy posting teasers for Season 2 of Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Today, these teases continued, and in turn, hinted at the long-rumored map coming to Warzone, which may be complete with zombies.

The teaser itself -- "There's an operation underway in the Ural Mountains. I have to stay in the field," which is complete with a cryptic video -- isn't very revealing, but with context it is. For months, rumors and leaks have been pointing towards a new map featuring the Ural Mountains. And now, this new teaser seemingly validates these rumors, which in turn means this appears to be a teaser for a new Warzone map.

"There's an operation underway in the Ural Mountains. I have to stay in the field." pic.twitter.com/CquKmfNOkX — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) February 17, 2021

So, why are Zombies players excited? Well, these recent teases, including teases in Warzone itself, suggests this new map may have zombies. And this is why you've been hearing "Outbreak" thrown around.

Earlier this month, a report from a prominent COD insider surfaced claiming that an open-world Zombies mode, dubbed Outbreak, was in the works for Warzone and Black Ops Cold War, and releasing soon. And that's why COD players not only think these teases are for a new map, but this new Zombies mode.

That said, for now, all of this is just speculation, and at the moment, there's no indication the teasers are winding down in favor of concrete and official information.

As always, we will be sure to keep you updated as the situation progresses. And don't worry if you're confused, all COD fans are at the moment.

