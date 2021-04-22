Call of Duty Warzone Season 3: Every Verdansk Map Change

✖

Call of Duty: Warzone’s integration with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War seems to finally have its last piece of the puzzle now that the 1984 version of the Verdansk map has been released following the major nuke event from Wednesday. Time’s been rewound to put Verdansk back in ’84 with new points of interest to check out while other familiar areas have been reworked or reskinned to give players new areas to adapt to.

The map itself got revealed ahead of schedule, but it lacked the named points of interest on the display to show exactly what had changed. Players could tell from a glance, however, that it wasn’t a totally new map since it maintained the same shape with the layout largely remaining the same as well. It appears Raven Software opted to keep Verdansk mostly intact despite it being nuked and instead reskinned some areas while adding a few changes, perhaps in an attempt to ensure players would still be familiar with the new Verdansk to a degree once they hopped on.

As soon as private matches are reintroduced to #Warzone we will be hosting custom games to explore Verdansk ‘84! If you’d like to play just hop in the twitch chat. Rules: No killing or shooting players, no griefing. pic.twitter.com/rg8mltgmOy — ModernWarzone ☢️ (@ModernWarzone) April 22, 2021

Regardless of how you feel about the changes, this is the new Verdansk map we have, so it’s worth getting used to the parts of it that are different now. The ever-helpful ModernWarzone Twitter account shared a screenshot of the map you’ll see once you complete the latest segment of the event and load into Verdansk ’84. This map shows the key changes made from the 2021 version to the one we have now which we’ve detailed below in case you’re fuzzy on which locations have changed.

Call of Duty: Warzone Map Changes

Gora Summit (new location, replaces Dam)

Factory (new location, east of Superstore)

Airport (updated and reconstructed)

Superstore (updated with debris/construction cleared away)

Old Mine (new location near Gora Summit)

Salt Mine (new location, replaces Quarry)

Downtown (updated, same location)

Farmhouse (updated location, now resembles Standoff map)

Stadium (updated, now under construction)

This is just a broad look at the changes, but as players work their way through the new version of Verdansk throughout their matches, they’ll undoubtedly find more interesting changes and things to note. Though the map isn’t a total rework of the original Verdansk, it’s got enough changes to likely create some new hotdrops and rotations for players to adopt.