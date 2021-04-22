Call Of Duty: Warzone Event - The Destruction of Verdansk Part 2 Start Time and What to Expect

✖

The end of Verdansk has finally arrived. Season 2 of Call of Duty: Warzone came to a dramatic conclusion on Wednesday afternoon, when players entered a game mode called "The Destruction of Verdansk Part 1." For just a couple of hours, players had the opportunity to try and survive a zombie horde and escape Verdansk, without becoming a zombie themselves. The entire game ended with a bomb being dropped on the island. Players around the world now eagerly await the arrival of Destruction of Verdansk Part 2. Fortunately, the wait is almost over.

Some thought that Part 2 would arrive on Wednesday afternoon, after the completion of the Part 1 playlist. But the Verdansk map has been gone since the closure of the playlist, leaving on Rebirth Island as the lone playable map. That will change on Thursday, 24 hours after the initial event. At 12 pm PT on Thursday, April 22nd, player will be taking the next step in their Warzone journey.

What exactly this event will look like is still anyone's guess. We do know that, somehow, players will be transported back to Verdansk in the 1980s. The new map is simply a retro version of Verdansk, with a stadium still under construction, among several other changes.

This new version of the island will allow for Warzone to truly connect to the story of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, which takes place throughout the '80s. In the game, Adler is kidnapped and his location has been tracked to the island of Verdansk. There will even be an in-game event called "Hunt for Adler" available when the new map launches, allowing player to collect intel and discover Adler's whereabouts.

Hopefully, unlike the modern edition of Verdansk, this new map will be zombie and radiation-free. It will likely be business as usual for a while, at least once the initial event is over. Following Part 2, players will need some time to get acclimated to their new surroundings before much else changes.

Once the map changes, the weapons and drops available in the game will change as well. Only weapons from Black Ops Cold War will be found on the island. The only way to use other weapons it to acquire a loadout drop.

Are you looking forward to the new Call of Duty: Warzone map? Let us know in the comments!