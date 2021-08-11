Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 Delayed

✖

Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 5 has been given a slight delay. The new season will now launch August 12th at 9 p.m. PT. Activision revealed the news through the official Call of Duty Twitter account, in a somewhat strange fashion. Rather than outright saying that the new season had been delayed, the publisher instead framed it as "an extra day to unlock tier 100." While that's technically correct, it's also an interesting way to frame what is, essentially, a delay. Nevertheless, fans will just have to wait a bit longer for Season 5!

The Tweet from Activision can be found embedded below.

We’re giving everyone an extra day to unlock tier 100… but can you get there? Season 5 is now launching Thursday 8/12 at 9 PM PT. pic.twitter.com/tE8NhlnYm9 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 11, 2021

It's unclear exactly what prompted this delay, but video game development is a difficult process, particularly when it comes to games of this size. Fans might not be happy about the prospect of having to wait longer, but if it means that the games have fewer technical hiccups, then the wait will surely be worth it! In the meantime, players can continue working to unlock tier 100, as Activision suggests!

When Season 5 does launch, it seems like fans will have a lot of new content to enjoy for both games, including new weapons, new operators, and more. Black Ops Cold War will be adding a new mode seemingly inspired by Among Us, in which teams have been infiltrated by double agents. It sounds like a great twist on the formula, but Call of Duty fans will have to wait just a little bit longer to see how it will play out! Hopefully, the wait will prove worth it.

Call of Duty: Warzone is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you excited for Season 5 of Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War? How do you feel about the delay? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!