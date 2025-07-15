Fantastic Four x Fortnite Details Leak

Fortnite is apparently getting new content for the release of The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Fortnite is probably more known for its crossover content than the actual core game at this point. Players come out in droves to buy skins, play big crossover events, and more. It’s one of the things that distinguishes Fortnite from the competition. Although there are other games with crossover content, Fortnite is like a virtual toybox with all of the biggest franchises from DC, Marvel, Star Wars, and much, much more. It’s nearly endless at this point and has resulted in some really awesome history for Fortnite.

Due to that toybox nature, Disney invested over a billion dollars in Epic Games to help make Disney-themed content. There are plans for an in-game Disney universe as well as endless crossovers with major Disney properties. Of course, just about anytime a new Marvel movie comes out, we get a bunch of skins and content within Fortnite. The Disney and Fortnite relationship is extremely strong and it’s almost a built-in part of the marketing campaigns for these gigantic films. With that said, it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise to hear there are big plans for a new Marvel crossover.

A new leak indicates that we will be getting special Fantastic Four content in Fortnite to coincide with the release of the new MCU film. The leak comes from reputable Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR on Twitter who revealed that there will be skins for Reed Richards, Sue Storm, and Johnny Storm. There was no mention of Ben Grimm AKA The Thing, but the leaker said they’d be surprised if he wasn’t included somehow. Additionally, it seems like all three of these characters will get special weapons/powers to use, including “Fantastic Fists” which are for Reed, “Psionic Orbs” for Sue, and “Torch’s Flame” for Johnny. These generally seem self explanatory, but it’s likely that Human Torch’s ability will allow him to fly and shoot fire.

– "Psionic Orbs shows a different… pic.twitter.com/OnytmNK68h — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) July 15, 2025

As of right now, this crossover is still under wraps. Fortnite will likely add these skins sometime within the next week, prior to the release of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which will hit theaters on July 25th. The film is expected to be one of the biggest movies of the summer and it will have massive implications for the future of Marvel universe. Only time will tell what comes of it, but it seems like we are finally getting a Pedro Pascal skin Fortnite (not including the helmet-wearing Mandalorian).